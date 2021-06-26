Widespread flooding reported across Metro Detroit

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The fast falling rain has created issues for Metro Detroit communities on Friday, such as stranded cars and some roads that are impassable.

Chuck Duquet lives along Lahser Road in Bloomfield Hills and his backyard has been swallowed by water.

“In 22 years, I’ve never seen it run this high,” Duquet said.

Saturday is expected to have periods of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon with at least another inch of rain is possible by nightfall.

