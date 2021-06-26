Cloudy icon
Local News

Widespread flooding reported across Metro Detroit

Cars stranded, some roads impassable

Mara MacDonald
, Reporter

Widespread flooding across Metro Detroit

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The fast falling rain has created issues for Metro Detroit communities on Friday, such as stranded cars and some roads that are impassable.

Chuck Duquet lives along Lahser Road in Bloomfield Hills and his backyard has been swallowed by water.

“In 22 years, I’ve never seen it run this high,” Duquet said.

Saturday is expected to have periods of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon with at least another inch of rain is possible by nightfall.

