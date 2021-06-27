Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Ijazz Jackson.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Jackson was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. She left her home, located near the intersection of Nashville and Elmo streets, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Ijazz Jackson Details Age 17 years old Weight About 165 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a Little Caesars Pizza shirt, black pants and Yeezy shoes

Anyone who has seen Ijazz Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

