Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Ijazz Jackson.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Jackson was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. She left her home, located near the intersection of Nashville and Elmo streets, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|Ijazz Jackson
|Details
|Age
|17 years old
|Weight
|About 165 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a Little Caesars Pizza shirt, black pants and Yeezy shoes
Anyone who has seen Ijazz Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.
