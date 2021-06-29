Parts of Dearborn enter 4th day without power after flooding

Dearborn was among the worst hit by major flooding in the Metro Detroit area over the weekend. The severe storms also knocked out power to thousands.

Four days later, many neighborhoods, specifically in the South End area of Dearborn, are still in the dark.

DTE Energy power outages have ranged from more than 50,000 outages, down to below 15,000 outages over the last four days, but one thing remains consistent -- Dearborn is in the dark.

Dearborn residents are cleaning up after heavy rains caused massive flooding early Saturday morning. According to the DTE Energy Outage Map, some neighborhoods lost power on Saturday around 2 a.m., while others lost power early Sunday.

The cause of the outages are listed as “wind damage,” and restoration times have continuously been pushed back.

Power outages in the Canton Township area from storms on Monday night were fixed within hours of popping up on the outage map. As of Tuesday morning, the Dearborn area is the only city with major outages left in Southeast Michigan.

A few thousand in #Dearborn & SW #Detroit without power still. A lot have been without power for multiple days now are growing impatient with DTE. DTE saying 257 crews in the field is doing little to help those that are frustrated. pic.twitter.com/ahx5v2i7yZ — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) June 29, 2021

The South End of Dearborn is home to predominantly low-income Arab Americans. According to data compiled by the City of Dearborn, residents in the South End typically have a lower income, higher unemployment rate and more residents below the poverty line, compared to the rest of Dearborn and Wayne County.

As of 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, DTE estimates that some Dearborn neighborhoods will have power back by 10:30 a.m., or early this afternoon.