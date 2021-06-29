Police: Man, 59, fatally stabbed outside of MGM Grand Detroit

DETROIT – A 59-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death outside of a Downtown Detroit casino early Tuesday morning.

Detroit police say a man was fatally stabbed near Third Avenue and West Fisher Service Drive, which is outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino, early Tuesday morning.

The suspect is unknown as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. No further details have been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

