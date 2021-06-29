Partly Cloudy icon
Police: Man, 59, fatally stabbed outside of MGM Grand Detroit

Man stabbed to death on 3rd Avenue near West Fisher Service Drive Tuesday

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 59-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death outside of a Downtown Detroit casino early Tuesday morning.

Detroit police say a man was fatally stabbed near Third Avenue and West Fisher Service Drive, which is outside of MGM Grand Detroit Casino, early Tuesday morning.

The suspect is unknown as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. No further details have been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Breaking News: Detroit Police is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 59-year old male victim outside of a local casino...

Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, June 28, 2021

