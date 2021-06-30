Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit nonprofits work to teach digital literacy for seniors

Paula Tutman
, Reporter

Detroit nonprofits work to teach digital literacy for seniors

Most of us have a loved one or two who might struggle to figure out computers and internet access.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that access to digital devices and the internet aren’t luxuries, but necessities.

Gone are the days when a senior not knowing how to navigate computers is charming or safe -- especially when trying to deliver vital services during a pandemic.

Comcast is working with five different nonprofits in Detroit to bridge the divide. With Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Detroit Housing Commission, Focus HOPE, Matrix Human Services and St. Patrick’s Senior Center, they are hoping to identify 500 seniors, put computers in their homes and teach them how use them.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

