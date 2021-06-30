Partly Cloudy icon
Child killed in hit-and-run incident, Warren police say

Suspect’s vehicle described as dark-colored, possible Jeep Liberty or Cherokee

Tim Pamplin

WARREN, Mich. – A child has died following a hit-and-run incident Tuesday, according to Warren police.

The incident happened in the area of Stephens and Van Dyke Avenue at the Warren/Center Line border.

Police said the suspect fled the scene going north on Van Dyke Avenue. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possibly a Jeep Liberty or Cherokee.

The description of the driver is unknown.

