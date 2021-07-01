Family remembers 5-year-old boy killed in Macomb County hit-and-run incident

WARREN, Mich. – A family is mourning the loss of a 5-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident at the edge of Warren and Center Line.

“It’s hard. It’s like a bad dream. I just want to wake up,” said Christopher Singleton.

Unfortunately, what happened to Christopher Singleton’s son Preston is now his reality.

“I wanted to give this kid the world, show him everything,” Singleton said.

Local 4 obtained a video that shows the moments before the incident. It shows little Preston riding his bike across the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Stephens, with his aunt, sister and cousin when an SUV hit him and kept going.

“The guy just ran the red light and didn’t even stop. He even sped up. He flew about 200 feet,” Singleton said.

On Wednesday night, family and friends left flowers, stuffed animals and balloons in honor of Preston at the location. They believe his memory will live on.

“This just shows how many people he’s touched and been able to touch. The outpour and everybody has come in and helped me, and reached out has been amazing. I know he’s happy. He’s looking down at me. I just want to make him proud,” Singleton said.

He said they were supposed to take a family trip to Texas to see Preston’s grandmother.

His family has also set up a Go Fund Me Account.