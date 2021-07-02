Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Kid Santa’ donates toys to children who lost theirs in Metro Detroit floods

Tim Pamplin

Tags: 
Dearborn Heights
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Wayne County
,
Kid Santa
,
Dearborn Heights Fire Department
,
Flood
,
Flooding
,
Wayne County Flood
,
Metro Detroit Flood
,
Community
,
Donation
,
Kenneth Isaacson
,
Ken Isaacson
'Kid Santa' donates toys to kids who lost theirs in flooding
'Kid Santa' donates toys to kids who lost theirs in flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich.When parts of Metro Detroit flooded in late June, one of the big things lost was a lot of children’s toys.

Toys are usually kept in basements, so a Dearborn Heights firefighter -- known as Kid Santa -- decided to do something about it.

Nearly $15,000 worth of new toys were donated to the city of Dearborn Heights and were distributed at a flood recovery event Friday.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for toys lost. You can donate here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.