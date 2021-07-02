‘Kid Santa’ donates toys to children who lost theirs in Metro Detroit floods

'Kid Santa' donates toys to kids who lost theirs in flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – When parts of Metro Detroit flooded in late June, one of the big things lost was a lot of children’s toys.

Toys are usually kept in basements, so a Dearborn Heights firefighter -- known as Kid Santa -- decided to do something about it.

Nearly $15,000 worth of new toys were donated to the city of Dearborn Heights and were distributed at a flood recovery event Friday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for toys lost. You can donate here.

