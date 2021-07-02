No charges for man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County man accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend amid an altercation in Harrison Township last month will not be facing charges.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a case has been closed against a 66-year-old Harrison Township man who allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend, Jomarr Pye, on June 16.

According to police, Pye, 43, was out with his girlfriend earlier that evening when he allegedly assaulted her. The girlfriend returned to her parents’ home on Prentiss Street, where she was living at the time. She reportedly told her father about the assault.

Shortly after, the boyfriend and the father are said to have engaged in a verbal altercation outside of the Prentiss Apartments. Police say the father shot Pye once in the chest with a handgun.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:55 a.m. and found Pye lying on the ground, and the father performing chest compressions on him. Pye was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old father was initially taken into police custody, but later released pending further investigation. Officials say the man was compliant with the investigation and had a valid concealed pistol license.

The case was presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which said that no charges were authorized against the suspect.

