Man taken into police custody, accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is lodged at the Macomb County Jail after police claim he shot another man and tried to save him.

The victim was the boyfriend of the suspected gunman’s daughter.

Local 4 legal analyst Neil Rockind broke down the tragic shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Harrison Township.

According to authorities, a 66-year-old man shot Jomarr Pye with a handgun at point blank range at about 1 a.m. and when deputies arrived at the Prentiss Apartments, they found the suspected gunman doing chest compressions on Pye.

“The father -- who is now the accused -- was attempting to render aid to the victim,” Rockind said. “Most people who want to do harm do not render aid.”

Police said Pye allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and returned to the apartments on Prentiss Street, where the woman told her father. Authorities believe the father and Pye argued, which led to Pye being shot by the father.

Ad

Original story: Macomb County father kills daughter’s boyfriend for assaulting her, police say

Rockind said there are elements of self defense in the tragedy.

You can watch Shawn Ley’s full story in the video above