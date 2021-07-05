Clear icon
92º

Local News

Chesterfield man murdered during Fourth of July celebration; 2 arrested, officials say

50-year-old Chesterfield Township man found in front yard with gunshot wounds

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Chesterfield Township
,
Macomb County
,
Local
,
Crime
,
Murder
,
Chesterfield Police
,
Chesterfield Township Murder
,
Chesterfield Township Crime
,
Fireworks
,
Fourth Of July
,
Jamaica Avenue
,
Shooting
,
Fatal Shooting
,
Deadly Shooting
Crime scene tape.
Crime scene tape.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Chesterfield Township man was murdered during a Fourth of July celebration, and police arrested two people after finding the man lying in a front yard, according to authorities.

Police said they were called to the 48000 block of Jamaica Avenue early Monday morning (July 5) for reports of a shooting.

Officers said they found a 50-year-old Chesterfield Township man lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Authorities said neighbors and friends had gathered at the house for a Fourth of July celebration that included fireworks, alcohol and drugs.

A physical altercation broke out during the celebration, and guns were fired, officials said.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Chesterfield Township man on suspicion that he shot the 50-year-old man, they said.

A 48-year-old Chesterfield Township man was arrested on charges related to the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said both men were taken to the Macomb County Jail awaiting arraignment at 42-2 District Court.

Chesterfield Township officials continue to investigate the shooting. Police said this is the second homicide in the township in just over 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: