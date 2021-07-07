1 charged in murder of Chesterfield man shot during Fourth of July celebration, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person has been charged in connection with the murder of a Chesterfield Township man who was shot during a Fourth of July celebration, police said.

Officers said they were called to the 48000 block of Jamaica Avenue early Monday morning (July 5) for reports of a shooting.

A 50-year-old Chesterfield Township man was lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities said neighbors and friends had gathered at the house for a Fourth of July celebration that included fireworks, alcohol and drugs.

A physical altercation broke out during the celebration, and guns were fired, officials said.

Joseph Olceski, 47, of Chesterfield Township, and a 48-year-old Chesterfield township man were taken into custody, according to police.

Olceski was arraigned Wednesday at 42-2 District Court on one count of second-degree homicide and a felony firearm violation. He’s being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 15.

Officials said the 48-year-old man who was originally taken into custody has been released from the Macomb County Jail without being charged.

Chesterfield Township officials continue to investigate. Police said this is the second homicide in the township in just over 24 hours.