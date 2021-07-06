Partly Cloudy icon
Driver killed when car crosses center line, collides head-on with pickup truck in Monroe County

Pickup truck driver taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was killed over the weekend when their car crossed the center line of a road in Monroe County and collided head-on with a pickup truck, police said.

The crash happened at 6:06 p.m. Friday (July 2) on M-50 near Dixon Road in Raisinville Township, according to authorities.

A Ford Taurus was heading west on M-50 near Dixon Road when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, state police said.

The collision caused the F-150 to roll over multiple times, officials said.

The driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No information about that person’s identity has been revealed.

Monroe County officials took the driver of the F-150 to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MSP said.

