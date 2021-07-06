Listen: Three 911 calls from moments after NHL player was fatally struck by firework in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – Officials have released three 911 calls from the moments after an NHL player was fatally struck by a firework this weekend in Novi.

What happened

Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was at a gathering Sunday night in Novi when there was some type of fireworks malfunction, according to Novi police.

“The cause of death includes trauma to the chest area with massive internal injuries,” Novi police Lt. James Meier said.

Kivlenieks was stepping out of the hot tub when a large mortar-type firework tipped and fired at him, officials said. He was about 10 feet away from the mortar at the time, according to authorities.

Aerial video shows home where Matiss Kivlenieks was killed by firework

Kivlenieks suffered what is called a percussion, or blast, injury, experts said.

Local 4 learned the incident happened at former Detroit Red Wings goalie Manny Legace’s home. Legace is currently the goaltending coach for Columbus.

911 calls

Police have released three brief 911 calls from the moments after Kivlenieks was struck by the firework. You can listed to them below.

On one of the calls you can hear the caller say someone was hit by a firework:

“We got an ... come to the house right now! ... hit with fireworks, and he’s getting ready to go into convulsions.”

NOTE: There are pauses in these calls to conceal the address.

First 911 call moments after Matiss Kivlenieks struck by firework in Novi

911 Call 1:

Dispatcher: “What’s the problem there Ma’am?”

Caller: “Fireworks misfired …”

Dispatcher: “Is he conscious and talking to you?

Caller: “Is he conscious and talking?... He’s conscious, he conscious.”

Dispatcher: “Okay, Hold on for a moment ma’am. I am going to put you through to the paramedics don’t hang up, Hold on.”

Caller: “Okay.”

Second 911 call moments after Matiss Kivlenieks struck by firework in Novi

911 Call 2:

Dispatcher: “What’s your emergency?”

Caller: “Hey we have someone who was hit with a firework can you come immediately?”

Dispatcher: “Okay, ma’am we are already aware of it, is he awake and talking to you?”

Caller: “He ... he ... he’s breathing, we have a nurse here, but he’s doing not very good.”

Dispatcher and caller: (Inaudible)

Dispatcher: “Ma’am they’re on the way just stay there.”

Third 911 call moments after Matiss Kivlenieks struck by firework in Novi

911 Call 3:

Dispatcher: “Hi this is the 911 Operator, we got a call from your phone line ma’am is there a problem?”

Caller: “We got an ... come to the house right now! "

Dispatcher: “What address are you at right now?”

Caller: “ ... hit with fireworks, and he’s getting ready to go into convulsions.”