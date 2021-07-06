Southfield family demands answers after hit-and-run driver kills man in wheelchair

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A family in Southfield is demanding answers after someone struck and killed their loved one on Sunday (July 4) morning.

Tarrie Daniel, 28, was struck and killed at the intersection of George Washington Drive and Martha Washington Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

“They had hit him and kept going,” his twin sister Charrie Daniel said. “Everybody knows him. He’ll stop and talk to you. If you see him, you know, he’ll stop and say something to you. I just want to just find the person who killed my brother.”

Twayeta Steward is Tarrie Daniel’s cousin. She said he was in his wheelchair and heading home when he was killed.

“Someone hit him and left and that’s the part that hurts the most because he was already in a wheelchair. So if you run a person over, why not stop? Why not stop to make sure they’re OK?” Stewart said.

Stewart said Tarrie Daniel’s wheelchair was split in two and he was on the ground when police arrived.

“This is an unfortunate tragedy. You have left an entire family in shambles. In pieces. We’re hurt. We just want justice. We just want to know what happened. We understand maybe you was scared, but we just want to know, you know, why didn’t you stop? That could have made a world of difference. You could have saved his life,” Stewart said.

Southfield police said the suspect may have been driving a 2009-2011 Jaguar XF.

If you have any information contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.