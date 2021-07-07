Live stream: Gov. Whitmer signs ‘historic’ Michigan education funding bill

MACOMB, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is signing a bill into law Wednesday morning that significantly increases funding for K-12 schools.

The governor’s office says Whitmer is signing the bill in Macomb and will be joined by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and representatives from Chippewa Valley Schools.

Last week, Michigan legislators approved a record $16.7 billion in funding for K-12 schools across the state. The bill raises the amount of money spent on each student from $8,100 to $8,700, and gives schools a 10% increase in funding.

The money will go toward classroom spending, mental health programs, early childhood education, hiring more staff and more.

Following the bill signing, Whitmer is expected to speak in St. Clair Shores to promote her proposed $150 million investment into Michigan parks and recreational facilities that was announced Tuesday.

Last month, Whitmer proposed investing another $250 million of COVID relief funding into Michigan parks and trails.

“These two new investment programs, totaling $400 million, mark a once-in-a-generation chance to improve quality of life for our residents, support local economies and bring people back to Michigan as the state continues its recovery from the effects of the pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These investments will ensure our children and grandchildren continue to enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of natural beauty and outdoor spaces so prized by Michiganders. I look forward to working with the Legislature to secure this investment for our communities.”

