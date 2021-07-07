Who has been vandalizing artwork along a walking trail in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Police are working to find out who has been damaging, stealing and moving artwork along a walking trail in Birmingham.

Nine art installations made by Laurie Tennent were put on display along the 3-mile Rouge River trail. She came up with the idea to place them there at the height of closures during the COVID pandemic.

The issues started happening this March. One art piece was stolen and others were moved. Damage was done to at least four pieces by people trying to get them out of the ground.

Tennent said she doesn’t know who would steal her art or move it. She said she’s had her work displayed across the country with no issues.

“It’s not like anybody tried to destroy the art. I think they were moving it. Which is a different kind of vandalism than you’d expect,” she said. “The fact that it was moved is very curious.”

If you have any information you should contact the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1870 or you can submit a tip to birminghampolice@bhamgov.org.