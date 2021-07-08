Detroit residents frustrated with flood response, seeking assistance from city

DETROIT – The aftermath and frustration from the recent storms affecting most of Detroit are still being felt by many, especially in District 7.

“All last week was so hard ... I can’t even describe it how we felt,” said Eva Carter, who lives in the district. “The water came to the first step, so that’s almost about a foot.There’s damage to the sofa because that’s a rec room for us. Everything down there was a mess.”

Carter is one of the 40-plus residents in District 7 who met for a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night, asking for help from the city.

“We have low income, we have seniors and we have children with underline diseases. With mold building up and feces in your basement, we need some kind of professional help,” said Bobbi Johnson, vice president of the Community Advisory District 7 Council.

Johnson is asking anyone with damage to document it. She’s hoping the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the city of Detroit will provide financial assistance.

“I believe that in each household, that we can range from anywhere from $3,500 payment to $2,500,” she said.

State Sen. Sylvia Santana said she’s fighting for the people she represents.

“When you look at the $10 million that was allocated for cleanup, it’s just a drop in the bucket. Comparison to a man-made disaster that happened in Midland where we spent over $72 per person, which is around $68 million,” Santana said.

