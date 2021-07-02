Rep. Brenda Lawrence tours Metro Detroit areas devastated by recent floods

DETROIT – U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence toured some of the areas hit hardest by the devastating floods.

She went into homes Friday, spoke with residents and made a request to ensure they get the federal help they need.

Read: Gov. Whitmer asks FEMA for flood damage assessment in Wayne County

Lawrence visited the damage left behind in Metro Detroit. In Harper Woods, the children’s section was emptied of books after experiencing thousands of dollars of damage.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time,” said Harper Woods Public Library director Kristen Valyi-Hax. “The last time it took six to seven weeks, so I’m hoping it’ll be that amount of time again.”

In the neighboring city hall, workers were worried about mold, air quality and wondered if their conditions were safe.

Lawrence also toured homes in Grosse Pointe and Jefferson Chalmers, which has become an annual site of wide-spread flooding. She said help is on the way, but she wants it sent to those who need it most.

“Everybody wants to talk about the potholes. A pot hole is an inconvenience. This is a life episode,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said help from FEMA is on the way, but homeowners and cities need to have damage reports in to the federal government by July 6. That applies to everyone in Michigan, not just in her district.