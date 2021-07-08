Former Northville firefighter charged with arson in 2019 house fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former Northville firefighter has been charged with arson in connection with a 2019 house fire.

Patrick Nolan, 40, faces one count of arson of an insured dwelling and one count of second-degree arson. He faces a sentence up to life in prison and multiple fines.

Read: Former Northville firefighter accused of using helicopter, firearm to stalk terrified victim

Plymouth Township police and fire departments were called to the 50000 block of Sheffield Court for the house fire on Jan. 1, 2019. Nolan owned the home and had it insured for loss caused by fire.

Ad

According to investigators, the fire started in three separate unconnected areas: the master bedroom, basement storage room and the common hall at the top of the basement stairs.

Investigators reported that gasoline was used in the fire and that the fire was caused by a human.

Officials said Nolan’s truck was parked at the residence less than two hours before the fire was reported by a neighbor. The location of the truck was determined by a review of the infotainment system inside the truck.

In 2019, Nolan was accused of using a helicopter and a firearm while stalking a victim in Canton Township. The victim went to police the day after the house fire and voiced concerns about Nolan. Police said the victim believed Nolan was responsible for burning the house down.

“When one person tries to take advantage of insurance coverage through criminal acts, it affects all of us,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I appreciate the investigative coordination between my office and DIFS that resulted in these serious criminal charges.”

Ad

Nolan’s bond was set at $250,000/10% and he must forfeit all weapons, his passport and will be placed on a tether if released. He’s set to appear in court on July 16 for a probable cause conference. His preliminary exam is set for July 23.

Read: More local crime coverage