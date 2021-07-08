Severe storms topple trees, leaves more than 100,000 Metro Detroiters without power

METRO DETROIT – Wednesday’s storms left a large mess across Metro Detroit. At its peak, more than 130,000 people lost power.

DTE Energy has crews all over southeast Michigan, fixing fallen wires, utility poles and transformers, cutting down compromised tree limbs and more.

In Birmingham, a massive tree fell on a garage, crushing an SUV that belonged to Keith Boman’s daughter. She was out of town, so dad was on cleanup.

“The garage is off its foundation and it’s leaning over dramatically,” Boman said. “It’s pushed into the neighbor’s garage and the neighbor’s garage is off center a little bit too.”

The National Weather Service said it does not believe the damage was from a tornado and didn’t send a crew out to inspect the damage.

Richard Oras’ roof was taken off by the strong winds.

“When the wind came up, it turned green and I decided to retreat to a safe spot in the house,” Oras recalled. “I hear a loud sound, a crack and boom and then it seemed to me that something was different and so I went and I looked outside and those trees were down in the back and front.”

A white pine, estimated to be 100 years old, collapsed on his neighbor’s boat house and deck. Two other large trees on the property came down. Across the street, another massive pine was snapped in half.

Jeff Seymour’s grandchildren’s trampoline was twisted like a pretzel and hung from a telephone pole.