Auburn Hills boutique receives backlash after accidentally emailing job applicant, saying she is ‘not that cute’

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A case of an accidental email resulted in retaliation against an Auburn Hills boutique.

The email has Ava Lane Boutique vice president, Chuck DeGrendel, in hot water after he commented on an applicant, saying she wasn’t that cute. -- a message intended for his wife and owner, Laura.

“This girl is fresh out of (Hope college) and not that cute. She applied to the sales model position. Are you sure you want me to interview her?” read the email sent on Wednesday.

The woman who applied for the position shared the message on Tik Tok. The video has gone viral and the backlash was immediate.

The DeGrendels took to their boutique’s Facebook page to apologize.

While many have gone to Google reviews with comments, the owners said others have shared their phone numbers and address, and threatened the family.

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.

More: Local news coverage