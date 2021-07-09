Head of EPA visits Detroit wastewater plant, talks infrastructure solutions

DETROIT – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited Detroit on Thursday to discuss a federal investment proposal in water infrastructure.

“Two months of rain fell in five and a half hours,” Regan said. “Here in Detroit, and I know many surround communities, are suffering as well.”

Regan’s tour of the Water Resource Recovery Facility comes on the heels of recent region-wide flooding that has affected thousands in the area. Shortly after the latest flood, Local 4 spoke with one of the most recent victims about their frustrations after having to deal with water in their home for a second time.

“It shot up through the shower and the toilet -- feces, everything all over my basement. I had to deal with that and I’m still dealing with it. We can’t take it no more,” said Detroit resident, Dorreen Curry.

The proposal was announced at a joint press conference with Mayor Mike Duggan and several other state representatives. The proposed Investment will be a bipartisan venture that will hopefully prevent Mother Nature’s wrath from hitting as hard in the future.

“We see the need to replace and upgrade the infrastructure to revitalize our communities for the next century,” Regan said.

If the proposal receives the green light, it will not be an overnight fix. Congress will be meeting to explore what resources will make it work on a national level.

