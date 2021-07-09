Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit storm recovery hit setbacks, more rain expected

Priya Mann
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Storm damage recovery full of setbacks; More rain expected next week

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Contractors hired by city officials in Grosse Pointe Park are using a front end loader to help clear streets of resident’s belongings ruined by the floods.

Related: Stretch of eastbound I-94 reopens in Detroit, Dearborn after nearly 2-week closure due to flooding

A couple of miles away on Detroit’s east side, Janet Anderson’s basement flooded two weeks ago. Like many others, she was forced to buy new appliances.

Less than two weeks later, Thursday’s brief storm brought more water to the area, flooding her basement again. Residents said they’re exhausted, stressed and unsure of what they can do in their situation.

Read: ‘This house is unlivable’ -- Detroit couple desperate for help with major flood damage

Several FEMA crews were in Detroit and Dearborn Thursday. They visited Grosse Pointe Park Friday. It’s unclear what federal assistance will bring.

Residents across Metro Detroit are now worried every time it rains.

