Stretch of eastbound I-94 reopens in Detroit, Dearborn after nearly 2-week closure due to flooding

A view of I-94 in Detroit after flooding in June 2021.

DETROIT – Eastbound I-94 from Michigan Avenue (US-12) to West Grand Boulevard in Dearborn and Detroit has reopened to traffic after a nearly two-week closure due to flooding.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Friday that one eastbound lane will remain closed at Warren Avenue until Tuesday.

Heads up-EB 94 OPEN from US-12/Michigan to W Grand Blvd. One left lane remains closed at Warren till Tuesday. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 9, 2021

The westbound lanes of I-94 reopened last week.

I-94 was one of multiple freeways in Metro Detroit that were closed due to damage caused by flooding over the weekend of June 25-27.

