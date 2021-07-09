Cloudy icon
Stretch of eastbound I-94 reopens in Detroit, Dearborn after nearly 2-week closure due to flooding

Westbound lanes already reopened after flooding

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

A view of I-94 in Detroit after flooding in June 2021.
DETROIT – Eastbound I-94 from Michigan Avenue (US-12) to West Grand Boulevard in Dearborn and Detroit has reopened to traffic after a nearly two-week closure due to flooding.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Friday that one eastbound lane will remain closed at Warren Avenue until Tuesday.

The westbound lanes of I-94 reopened last week.

I-94 was one of multiple freeways in Metro Detroit that were closed due to damage caused by flooding over the weekend of June 25-27.

