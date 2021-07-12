Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Ronasha Cook
Ronasha Cook (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for Ronasha Cook, a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

According to authorities, she was last seen Thursday at about 4 p.m. when she left her house -- located near the intersection of Roxbury and Grayton streets -- to get her nails done with friends and failed to return home.

Ronasha CookDetails
Age13 years old
Height5 feet, 6 inches
Weight135 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes

Anyone who has seen Ronasha Cook or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

