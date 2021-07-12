Metro Detroit nonprofit donates meal kits to hungry families in India

INKSTER, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family launched a charity during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 to help families facing food insecurity.

They’re helping folks struggling in Michigan and halfway around the world.

While COVID restrictions are easing in the United States, the crisis is far from over in India.

They’ve since raised more than a $160,000 distributing hundreds of meal kits each week in India.

Hunger Relief donated hundreds of pounds of fresh produce Sunday to Zaman International in Inkster. It also has been donating meal kits for hungry families in India.

“We’re an American immigrant story, so when we contribute to those people, it’s helping the community we came from,” said Zainab Boxwala.

Since the start of India’s COVID crisis, the Oakland County nonprofit has donated more than 210,000 meal kits to India.

Ibrahim Saboonwala, with Mewar Food Assistance, said the need has never been greater for those in India.

“The people in area who are very poor get much relief from the kits,” Saboonwala said.

Fida Bohar said he was devastated watching deteriorating conditions in India, and that’s why he launched Hunter Relief.

“This country put me where I am today,” Bohar said. “I’m obliged to have opportunities to do this.”

The nonprofit has since raised $160,000 for COVID relief in India and Metro Detroit.

“Making an impact here is very important because this our community,” Boxwala said.

More information on Hunger Relief can be found on its official website here.

