Co-defendant testifies against former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith in embezzlement case

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The case against former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith continued Tuesday (July 13).

He pleaded guilty to federal obstruction of justice charges, but is also facing charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office in Michigan.

Smith is accused of embezzling $600,000 from drug and forfeiture funds. It’s alleged Smith used the money to throw holiday parties, getting a security system for his house and donations to various nonprofits -- including his children’s school.

Ad

William Weber is Smith’s co-defendant. He testified on Tuesday that Smith was worried an investigation would reveal security work done at his home was paid with forfeiture funds.

Weber owns a security business. He testified that Smith asked him to change the invoice, which he did.

“Instead of using the items that were installed in his house. Use items that would be commonly installed in a commercial environment at the prosecutor’s office,” Weber said.

The attorney general’s office said the home security system was paid for with county money.