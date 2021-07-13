Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $17.1 billion school budget for 2022

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the School Aid budget into law on Tuesday.

The signing of House Bill 4411 finalizes the fiscal year 2022 School Aid budget, which totals $17.1 billion including $85.4 million from the state’s general fund and provides cost adjustments and supplemental funding for the current 2021 year.

“The funding provided to our schools today marks the end of a 27-year journey to close the gap between our districts. This equalized funding will improve the quality of educational opportunities for schools and students across the state and set a solid foundation for which to build our future.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The budget includes $723 million to eliminate the gap between the minimum and maximum foundation allowance by setting both at $8,700 per pupil. The FY 2022 School Aid budget also increases access to early education through a Great Start Readiness Program.

John Dignan is the superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community School District.

“I guess it’s better sooner rather than later,” Dignan said. “Huge difference.”

In school districts like Wayne-Westland the funding goes up more than $700 per pupil. But for his district, multiple that by 10,000 students.

Robert McCann is with the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, which represents 580,000 students, teachers and districts.

“Not only did the budget get done,” McCann said. “To recover from the previous year.”

