Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $17.1 billion school budget for 2022

Bill provides supplemental funding for 2021

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Lansing, Michigan, State, News, Local, Local News, Gretchen Whitmer, Schools, School, Education, Michigan Education, Michigan Schools, Wayne-Westland Community School District
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $17.1 billion school budget
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $17.1 billion school budget

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the School Aid budget into law on Tuesday.

The signing of House Bill 4411 finalizes the fiscal year 2022 School Aid budget, which totals $17.1 billion including $85.4 million from the state’s general fund and provides cost adjustments and supplemental funding for the current 2021 year.

The budget includes $723 million to eliminate the gap between the minimum and maximum foundation allowance by setting both at $8,700 per pupil. The FY 2022 School Aid budget also increases access to early education through a Great Start Readiness Program.

Read: Gov. Whitmer announces early childhood education investment plan

John Dignan is the superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community School District.

“I guess it’s better sooner rather than later,” Dignan said. “Huge difference.”

In school districts like Wayne-Westland the funding goes up more than $700 per pupil. But for his district, multiple that by 10,000 students.

Robert McCann is with the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, which represents 580,000 students, teachers and districts.

“Not only did the budget get done,” McCann said. “To recover from the previous year.”

Read: Gov. Whitmer signs ‘historic’ Michigan education funding bill

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter