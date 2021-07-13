Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $17.1 billion school budget for 2022

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the School Aid budget into law on Tuesday.
The signing of House Bill 4411 finalizes the fiscal year 2022 School Aid budget, which totals $17.1 billion including $85.4 million from the state’s general fund and provides cost adjustments and supplemental funding for the current 2021 year.
The budget includes $723 million to eliminate the gap between the minimum and maximum foundation allowance by setting both at $8,700 per pupil. The FY 2022 School Aid budget also increases access to early education through a Great Start Readiness Program.
John Dignan is the superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community School District.
“I guess it’s better sooner rather than later,” Dignan said. “Huge difference.”
In school districts like Wayne-Westland the funding goes up more than $700 per pupil. But for his district, multiple that by 10,000 students.
Robert McCann is with the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, which represents 580,000 students, teachers and districts.
“Not only did the budget get done,” McCann said. “To recover from the previous year.”
