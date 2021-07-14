Business owner chases teens after paintball attack on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit business owner takes matters into his own hands after being targeted by a group of teens.

The group went on a shooting spree with a paintball gun, leading to a chase and crash on Tuesday near Six Mile Road and Schaefer Highway. The owner of The Smell of Detroit -- a Motown fragrance line -- said he was driving on Six Mile Road when his vehicle was hit.

“When I looked to the left, I had seen a paintball on the windshield but it was orange, like a big orange splash ... it happened so fast.” the owner said.

He then caught up with the group, chasing them until the group crashed the vehicle.

The teens took off but Detroit police said they arrested an 18-year-old. The owner said there were three people, including a young teen, in the vehicle. Police did not comment on the additional people believed to be involved.

