‘Detroit Center for Innovation’ will no longer be built at old Wayne County Jail site

Dan Gilbert wanted something big and bold on the site, but that kind of success kept eluding everyone. Architectural drawings were released in October 2019, presented by UofM benefactor Stephen Ross, Gilbert and mayor Mike Duggan.
They aimed to bring what they called an “Innovation Center” and planted a Michigan flag downtown for the first time. The price tag was estimated to be about a third of a billion dollars. Months later, Ross committed the first $100 million.
The site has sat silent. It was revealed Wednesday that the project would be built elsewhere.
Ross released a statement that read, in part: “The pandemic illustrated the need for the Detroit Center for Innovation to have a greater catalytic economic and social impact on the people of Detroit, which was not possible at its current site.”
Ross added he is “more committed than ever to deliver my vision of an innovation hub in my hometown.”
Bedrock Detroit released its own statement regarding the jail site.
