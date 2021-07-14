‘Detroit Center for Innovation’ will no longer be built at old Wayne County Jail site

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to change plans, and the same goes for cities and developers.

The University of Michigan had plans to build a facility at the site of the failed Wayne County Jail project in Downtown Detroit, off Gratiot Avenue.

Dan Gilbert wanted something big and bold on the site, but that kind of success kept eluding everyone. Architectural drawings were released in October 2019, presented by UofM benefactor Stephen Ross, Gilbert and mayor Mike Duggan.

They aimed to bring what they called an “Innovation Center” and planted a Michigan flag downtown for the first time. The price tag was estimated to be about a third of a billion dollars. Months later, Ross committed the first $100 million.

The site has sat silent. It was revealed Wednesday that the project would be built elsewhere.

Ross released a statement that read, in part: “The pandemic illustrated the need for the Detroit Center for Innovation to have a greater catalytic economic and social impact on the people of Detroit, which was not possible at its current site.”

Ross added he is “more committed than ever to deliver my vision of an innovation hub in my hometown.”

Bedrock Detroit released its own statement regarding the jail site.

“Bedrock and the Rock Family of Companies have been diligently working with the Related Companies and our public partners to finalize and execute a vision for the Detroit Center for Innovation (DCI). Through a rigorous planning and engagement process we have been able to further clarify our vision and thoughtfully evaluate the best path forward. As a result, we are excited to announce a broader, more inclusive vision for residents of the City. The project will now proceed in two dimensions. Bedrock will spearhead the development of a comprehensive Innovation District that will span the 14-acre Gratiot Site. This development is dedicated to driving economic transformation and creating pathways for Detroiters into future high-growth industries. In the coming weeks, Bedrock will begin announcing a series of partnerships that will bring both local and international partners to the City. The Innovation District will also include a leading global institute focused on the future of cities, to further position Detroit as a City that produces world-defining innovations. We look forward to the Related Companies announcing the details of their continuing commitment to the DCI project and to Detroit. This Related Cos’ initiative will not be on the Gratiot Site. Out of respect for that ongoing process, we will not comment further on those exciting plans. This new, multi-faceted vision will bring more opportunities for Detroit to foster innovation, create businesses, generate growth, and continue building the sustainable economy of the future.” Kofi Bonner, Bedrock CEO

