Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Local News

Eastpointe sex offender arrested for exposing himself to young girls at park, police say

Martin Haskins facing 4 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, Local, Eastpointe Police, Eastpointe Police Department, Crime, Sex Offender, Indecent Exposure, Kennedy Park, Martin Haskins, Schroeder Avenue, Stephens Road
Martin Wade Haskins
Martin Wade Haskins (Eastpointe Police Department)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A registered sex offender was arrested earlier this week for exposing himself to young girls at an Eastpointe park, police said.

Eastpointe police were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (July 13) to Kennedy Park at Schroeder Avenue and Stephens Road.

Officials said Martin Wade Haskins, 63, of Eastpointe, had exposed himself in front of two young girls at the park. When police arrived, Wade left the area in a tan Chrysler LHS, according to authorities.

Police said they went to Haskins’ home, where he was arrested without incident. Authorities said he has a past history of inappropriate criminal behavior and is a registered sex offender.

Haskins was charged at 38th District Court in Eastepointe with two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated indecent exposure. The felony charges each carry a penalty of up to four years behind bars, and the misdemeanor charges each carry a penalty of up to two years behind bars.

Haskins is being held in on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email