Eastpointe sex offender arrested for exposing himself to young girls at park, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A registered sex offender was arrested earlier this week for exposing himself to young girls at an Eastpointe park, police said.

Eastpointe police were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (July 13) to Kennedy Park at Schroeder Avenue and Stephens Road.

Officials said Martin Wade Haskins, 63, of Eastpointe, had exposed himself in front of two young girls at the park. When police arrived, Wade left the area in a tan Chrysler LHS, according to authorities.

Police said they went to Haskins’ home, where he was arrested without incident. Authorities said he has a past history of inappropriate criminal behavior and is a registered sex offender.

Haskins was charged at 38th District Court in Eastepointe with two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated indecent exposure. The felony charges each carry a penalty of up to four years behind bars, and the misdemeanor charges each carry a penalty of up to two years behind bars.

Haskins is being held in on $50,000 bond.