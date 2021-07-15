Woman stabs mother in Michigan after arguing for entire trip; cigarette in car was breaking point

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman stabbed her mother in Michigan after they had been arguing for an entire trip, and a dispute over smoking in the car was the breaking point, state police said.

Troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 14) to the side of the road on south M-32 Highway near Cour Avenue in Mayfield Township.

A 64-year-old woman from Mesick, Michigan, said she, her daughter and her two grandchildren had gone on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula, according to officials. The woman said they were returning to her home in Mesick.

The grandmother said her daughter, a 45-year-old woman from Havelock, North Carolina, had been arguing the entire trip, according to MSP. She said the argument escalated when her daughter lit a cigarette in the back seat of the car.

Ad

When the grandmother pulled over to confront her daughter, her daughter stabbed her with a three-inch folding knife, state police said. That knife was recovered at the scene.

The North Carolina woman was arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail pending arraignment.

The 64-year-old woman was treated and taken to Munson Medical Center with a cut on her forearm, officials said.