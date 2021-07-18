Southfield based Empowerment Church celebrates 7th anniversary with week-long celebration

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Empowerment Church will celebrate its 7th anniversary and church consecration with a week-long celebration.

The religious institution is going to be celebrating the occasion in its newly purchased church home at the Southfield based Silver Garden Events Center.

“Over the last seven years, our congregation has grown from 270 worshipers, to an inter-denominational church for all people, with over 1,100 members. We are proud to celebrate our 7th anniversary in our permanent church home at the Silver Garden Events Center, and to continue serving the people of God and supporting the greater Detroit metropolitan community,” said Dr. Carlyle Fielding Stewart, III, a spiritual leader and the CEO of the Empowerment Church.

Silver Garden Events Center is now open after being closed due to the pandemic. Weddings and other social events are held at the center.

The Empowerment Church 7th anniversary celebration begins on Sunday, July 18 at 24350 Southfield Road in Southfield.

Anyone interested in hosting an event at the church or learning more about the week-long celebration can call 248-569-2299.

Event details

Sunday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

7th Anniversary Worship and Consecration Service – Celebrating our past, affirming our present and securing our future. – Adults, youth and children will pray individually and as a family focusing daily on topics to align us together for one purpose.

Virtual on Facebook, Youtube and website

Wednesday, July 21 – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Renewing our Spirit Services:

Virtual on Facebook, Youtube and website

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon

Youth and adult service day at Focus: HOPE in Detroit

Volunteer slots are still available. You can contact the church at 248-234-8457 to volunteer.

Sunday, July 25 – 10:30 a.m.

First fruits Sunday call to action worship service

Watch on Empowerment Church website here.