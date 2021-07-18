Clear icon
Water shut off in parts of Northville Township due to water main break

Water boil advisory not in effect

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A faucet
A faucet (WDIV)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials with the Northville Township Department of Public Safety announced Saturday that water will be shut off in several areas until further notice due to a water main break.

According to authorities, the shut off will impact Seven Mile Road between Hines Drive and Northville Road, Northville Road between Cady Street and Seven Mile Road, Beal Avenue, and Johnson, Gardner and River streets.

A map of the impacted areas can be seen below.

As of 8 p.m., there is no water boil advisory in effect.

Authorities said crews are working to fix the break and restore water to the area.

Map of the area impacted by the water shut off. (WDIV)

