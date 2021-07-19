29-year-old woman found dead in Madison Heights hotel room

Police were called to the hotel on Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights at 5:23 a.m. Monday after a noise disturbance was reported there.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The body of a 29-year-old Detroit woman was found inside a room at the Rodeway Inn Monday morning, police say.

Officers located the woman’s body in the motel room where the disturbance was reported.

According to police, the victim was shot in the torso.

Police later learned that the woman lived at the hotel with a man. He was not at the crime scene when officers arrived.

Officers were able to identify and locate the 20-year-old Detroit man who lived with the woman at the hotel.

Police say he was hiding behind a dumpster at a gas station located at 14 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway.

Officers arrested him and the handgun suspected of being used in the homicide was recovered.

Madison Heights police are still investigating and plan to forward the case over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police are not disclosing the victim’s name at this time.