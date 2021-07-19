Metro Detroit residents still cleaning up damage from massive floods

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – It has been a stressful and costly few weeks for communities throughout Metro Detroit.

After the historic flooding in June some homeowners from the Grosse Pointes to Dearborn Heights had to deal with another round of flooding on Friday.

“It has taken a toll on us a lot. We have come out of a lot of money,” said Dearborn Heights resident, Stevona Dukes. Her basement is flooded as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Dukes said the second flood ruined most of the family’s furniture.

Across the street families were still drying out shoes with soaked mattresses and belongings outside.

“This isn’t even the stuff we had from the last flood, we had two couches, we had a lot of stuff that got ruined,” she said.

Grosse Pointe resident John Zettner was extra cautious with his belongings after the first flood.

“I thought, well, lightning doesn’t strike twice does it? But I had a sense so I put everything up on milk crates,” said Zettner.

Ad

His gut instinct was correct.

“I had the dehumidifier running, disinfected everything, thought we’re good, went on vacation got back last night to two inches,” he said.

Across his street an adjuster finally getting to neighbor Evelyn Teague’s home.

Her family has been without a furnace or air conditioning for weeks.

“They have to figure out how to mitigate it in multiple ways because pumps will fail,” said Teague.

Zettner did not think a second flood would happen so soon.

“When the first flood happened a few weeks ago I told my wife, this is going to happen again, didn’t think it would be soon,” he said.

FEMA is currently assessing the flood damage in communities across the region.

Read more: