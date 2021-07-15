President Biden declares disaster in Michigan following June flooding

Images of the flooding damage on I-94 in Metro Detroit, taken on June 28, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Thursday formally declared a disaster in the state of Michigan following a major flooding event in June, freeing up federal funds to assist with recovery and relief efforts.

Biden approved a disaster declaration following a request from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued a state of emergency for several counties impacted by severe storms and subsequent flooding, and tornadoes that occurred the last weekend in June.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a news release reads Thursday.

On June 26, Whitmer issued a state of emergency declaration for Wayne County as heavy rains hammered the region that weekend. About 5-7 inches of rain fell across Metro Detroit that weekend, causing widespread power outages and subsequent pump station failures, which helped contribute to significant flooding along roadways and in and around homes.

On July 8, Washtenaw County was included in Whitmer’s emergency declaration following local damage assessments, officials said. Like Wayne County, Washtenaw has also experienced significant damage due to the flooding.

Washtenaw County issued its own state of emergency declaration on July 2 following the severe weather. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners said public infrastructure, like streets and sidewalks, had been damaged as the result of overwhelmed sewer and stormwater systems.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) visited Wayne County on July 8 to assess flood damage following a request from Whitmer. The hope was that the agency would recommend that Biden declare a disaster to free up funding for response efforts.

Whitmer added Huron and Ionia counties to the emergency declaration last week not due to flooding damage, but rather because of tornado damage.

“The residents of these three counties have suffered significant hardship due to the recent severe weather,” Whitmer said. “Adding the counties to the declaration commits available state resources to help the communities as they rebuild and recover.”

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Michigan’s northern Huron County on the night of June 26.

According to the NWS, the tornado was 400 yards wide and had winds reaching 120 mph, impacting parts of Port Austin.

A tornado touched down in Ionia County that same day, causing damage to structures.

Huron and Ionia counties also reportedly issued their own emergency declarations amid the severe weather.