Dearborn Heights mayor seeks assistance for residents impacted by flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – For the people living in the city of Dearborn Heights, it feels like a wound is re-opened every time it rains.

On Sunday, several streets were covered with water following heavy rains that caused flooding problems last Friday.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi met with members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other officials to help determine what assistance is available for affected residents.

“I’m getting ready to try and find another place to live, because I can’t put up with the stress of the rain,” said resident Dawn Short.

Like many Dearborn Heights residents, Short is more than frustrated with what feels like a sick game being played by mother nature: Flooding happening on Amherst Street nearly every time there is a major downpour. The latest heavy rains hit the region on Friday, just weeks after severe storms caused significant flooding in the area.

Ad

Related: President Biden declares disaster in Michigan following June flooding

Just a few doors down, Joy Burton has also been affected by the storms, saying she has had enough with the rain and what comes after.

“The smell, the linger, the aftermath. Nobody comes out here to help and get this cleaned up,” Burton said. “(There are) rodents and everything coming around here.”

“It was awful. I mean, it’s not acceptable,” Joy said. “Something should be done about it because why does this continue to happen?”

More: Dearborn Heights homeowners still drying out from recent floods

Ad

In an effort to determine what assistance might be available to Dearborn Heights residents, Mayor Bazzi worked with FEMA and Michigan officials following Friday’s rains.

“FEMA, the state and also Wayne county, they’re actually on the ground today and they’re going to different communities to find a site that they can actually use to help the residents,” Bazzi said.

But both Short and Burton say they won’t be satisfied until something is actually done to address the problems with infrastructure that contribute to flooding issues for residents.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Short said.

Local 4 has been told that 1,500 homes in Dearborn Heights have been damaged after last week’s storms, so assistance will certainly be needed.

City crews have already begun cleaning up the mess.

Related: Metro Detroit residents focus on repairing damage to basements after floods soak homes