Authorities investigating death of 30-year-old woman at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan

Cause of death still unknown

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Authorities are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman that happened at the Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township.
CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman that happened at the Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township.

The woman is from Croswell, a city based in Sanilac County. Cambridge Township is located in Lenawee County.

According to Michigan State Police, the woman was found at the Faster Horses Festival around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Police say the cause of death is still unknown. More details are expected to be released soon.

