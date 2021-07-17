Authorities investigating death of 30-year-old woman at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman that happened at the Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township.
The woman is from Croswell, a city based in Sanilac County. Cambridge Township is located in Lenawee County.
According to Michigan State Police, the woman was found at the Faster Horses Festival around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Police say the cause of death is still unknown. More details are expected to be released soon.
