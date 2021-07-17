Partly Cloudy icon
Lenawee County Sheriff: 3 dead at Faster Horses due to potential carbon monoxide exposure

Incident is unrelated to earlier death at Faster Horses Festival

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police crime scene tape
Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are investigating the death of three men at the Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at about 1:30 p.m. to unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival. Emergency personnel arrive on the scene and found five men inside a travel trailer, all unresponsive.

Police said medical staff administered CPR, but three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were rushed to a local hospital to be treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning, where they are listed in critical condition.

The incident is unrelated to the death of a woman at the festival Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s office said they believe the incident was caused by carbon monoxide exposure from a generator that was located near the travel trailer.

First Responders stress the importance of keeping generators and exhaust fumes from running vehicles away from camping areas, tents, and travel trailers.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

