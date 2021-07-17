Lenawee County Sheriff: 3 dead at Faster Horses due to potential carbon monoxide exposure

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are investigating the death of three men at the Faster Horses Festival in Cambridge Township Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at about 1:30 p.m. to unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival. Emergency personnel arrive on the scene and found five men inside a travel trailer, all unresponsive.

Police said medical staff administered CPR, but three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were rushed to a local hospital to be treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning, where they are listed in critical condition.

The incident is unrelated to the death of a woman at the festival Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s office said they believe the incident was caused by carbon monoxide exposure from a generator that was located near the travel trailer.

First Responders stress the importance of keeping generators and exhaust fumes from running vehicles away from camping areas, tents, and travel trailers.