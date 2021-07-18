3 dead, 2 critically injured at Faster Horses Music festival due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies are investigating what happened at the Faster Horses Festival after three men died inside the campground Saturday.

Original Story: Lenawee County Sheriff: 3 dead at Faster Horses due to potential carbon monoxide exposure

“Poor three guys had carbon monoxide inside their camping trailer,” said Connie McTaggart.

McTaggart said news about what happened at the Faster Horses Festival in Woodstock Township spread quickly around town.

“It’s just really sad, you know, that was somebody’s kids,” McTaggart said.

Lenawee County Sheriff Deputies told Local 4 they got the call at about 1:27 p.m. Saturday about five people found unresponsive at the campground, located near the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway. When they arrived, they found five men inside the travel trailer. They started CPR treatment, but three died at the scene.

Ad

“It was mind-blowing because again, I have a 22-year-old. It’s like that’s how old these kids are,” McTaggart said. “It’s very devastating. I feel sad for the parents.”

Deputies said a friend called 911 after not hearing from the five.

Deputies said the incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator. As for the other two victims, they’re in critical condition.

The incident is unrelated to the death of a woman at the festival Saturday morning.

Authorities are urging residents to remember to keep generators and exhaust fumes from running vehicles away from camping areas, tents, and travel trailers.

More: Lenawee County news