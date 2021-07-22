Gordie Howe International Bridge project closes some I-75 lanes in Detroit

New photos of the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction site in Detroit show the project progress as of Jan. 28, 2021.

DETROIT – Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is causing parts of I-75 in Detroit to close, or remain closed, over the next few days.

Parts of I-75 will be closed over the next several days as crews work on the bridge construction project on Detroit’s southwest side.

Starting at 9 a.m. on July 22, the left two lanes of southbound I-75 will close from Lansing Street to 17th Street. The lanes are expected to reopen at 3:30 p.m. on July 23, officials said.

Several lanes are closed on I-75 due to the project, and will also remain closed over the next several days.

Since June, three northbound and three southbound lanes on I-75 have been closing overnight between Clark and Springwells streets. Officials say closures the three left northbound I-75 lanes in that stretch will end on July 23. Closures of the three right southbound I-75 lanes in that stretch will end on July 30.

Southbound Springwells Street will remain closed between the southbound I-75 Service Drive and Olivet Street through July 25. Olivet Street will remain closed from just west of Springwells Street to Springwells Street until July 25.

