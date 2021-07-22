Social district with outdoor drinking open in downtown Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A new social district that connects dozens of businesses and allows outdoor drinking in the heart of Royal Oak is officially open.

The Metro Detroit city approved plans for a downtown social district in April with hopes of attracting more patrons to struggling restaurants, bars and shops, while allowing people to drink outside and remain socially distanced amid the pandemic. Last year in July, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law allowing cities, townships and villages to establish “social districts” with common areas for companies to sell alcoholic drinks.

Royal Oak’s social district, which opened July 16, is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The district stretches between East Lincoln Avenue and Pingree Boulevard, and goes as far west as South Lafayette Avenue and as far east as Knowles Street.

See a map of the district below, courtesy of the city of Royal Oak.

Businesses participating in the social district are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, which will be provided in a special cup, that can be consumed within the district’s boundaries. The city says all boundaries are clearly marked.

Special social district cups are meant for a one-time use only and cannot be reused from establishment to establishment.

The following Royal Oak businesses are currently participating in the social district, according to the city:

Gusoline Alley

Lily’s Seafood

Motor City Gas Whiskey Distillery

Oak City Grille

Pizzeria Biga

Smoky’s Cigar Bar

The Rock on 3rd

The Side Bar

Visitors are not allowed to bring their own alcohol to consume in the area. Officials say only drinks that were purchased within the social district can be consumed there.

Visit the city of Royal Oak’s website here for more information.

