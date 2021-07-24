Detroit company Rosado and Smith say thieves stole trailer worth nearly $10k

DETROIT – Thieves stole a trailer from a Detroit company and the owner said it was the second time a trailer was stolen.

Rosado and Smith owner Gregory Smith said a company trailer was sitting in front of his business partner’s home when someone stole it. The incident was caught on video.

“What we do is clean out vacant lots, basements and stuff like that,” Smith said.

Smith said the company has been busy cleaning out basements from recent flooding. Smith said the trailer was stolen at 11:30 a.m. on July 16.

Video shows someone driving a dark color truck with the company’s trailer connected to it.

“What happened is there was a silver Cadillac who was the lookout behind this and they came up -- but it was a late 90s green Chevy Silverado 1500 they loaded up. And I can’t imagine how they got it so quick,” Smith said.

Smith said what was stolen was worth nearly $10,000.

“This is the second time. The first time they actually got me for an older trailer. It was just for loading our equipment,” Smith said.

The second trailer was stolen from the same spot.

“It really comes off the sweat of me and my guys’ backs. It’s no loans. It’s nothing like that. We really worked hard, stacked our money and went out there and purchased it to make our jobs easier,” Smith said.

The company has created a GoFundMe to raise money to replace the trailer. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

