Livonia police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 35-year-old woman.
Jeanette Gryka was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday (July 22) at St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia.
|Jeanette Gryka
|Details
|Height
|5′2′'
|Weight
|135 lbs
|Hair
|Red
|Eyes
|Blue
|Age
|35
Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
