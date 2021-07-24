Livonia police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

Jeanette Gryka was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday (July 22) at St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia.

Jeanette Gryka Details Height 5′2′' Weight 135 lbs Hair Red Eyes Blue Age 35

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

