Local News

Livonia police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Jeanette Gryka
Jeanette Gryka (Livonia Police Department)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

Jeanette Gryka was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday (July 22) at St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia.

Jeanette GrykaDetails
Height5′2′'
Weight135 lbs
HairRed
EyesBlue
Age35

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

