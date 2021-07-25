EF-1 tornado touched down in Oakland County Saturday, NWS confirms

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Oakland County during the severe storms Saturday.
According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down in White Lake Saturday evening.
A tornado is suspected of touching down in Armada, located in northern Macomb County. Homes and businesses were severely damaged in Armada.
A business on Main Street in Armada no longer has a roof due to the severe weather. There are now debris and bricks scattered in the area.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday more than 135,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power.
Here is the storm survey for an EF-1 tornado that touched down in White Lake yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/wdvxNGciFc— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 25, 2021