Homes and businesses badly damaged throughout Metro Detroit after severe storms

DETROIT – Officials believe a tornado might have touched down Saturday evening in Armada, one of the areas hit hard by storms that moved through Southeast Michigan.

Local 4 News anchor and reporter Grant Hermes was live in Armada Sunday morning with a look at the damage. Armada is located in northern Macomb County.

No injuries were reported in Armada Saturday night although many homes and businesses are damaged.

A business on Main Street in Armada no longer has a roof due to the severe weather. There are now debris and bricks scattered in the area.

A news conference on the aftermath of the storm that swept through Armada will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be held in Downtown Armada with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Winkersham and Brandon Lewis, director of Macomb County Emergency Management.

Local 4 News reporter Mara MacDonald was live in Oakland County Sunday morning where a tornado might have also touched down in the region.

MacDonald was live in White Lake Township with a look at the aftermath.

Substantial rain came down in Pontiac, Keego Harbor and Waterford Township to the point where intersections immediately welled up with water and unsuspecting drivers got caught‚ stalled out and then had to wait for a tow truck.

West Bloomfield had high winds and heavy rain. The tornado sirens were activated for Oakland County around 8 p.m. Saturday when one was spotted over Clarkston heading east.

As far as the National Weather Service is concerned that tornado did not touch down. However, it was seen heading east, where the vast majority of damage is in Oakland County.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning more than 126,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power.

Meanwhile, an off duty fireman told police he observed a tornado on the Lodge Freeway. According to his account, an unconfirmed tornado picked up two vehicles and flipped them over.

Weather Update: Troopers were dispatched to northbound M-10 and M-8 for several vehicles rolled over. Troopers made contact with an off duty fireman who advised he observed a tornado at this location. drain the water. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 25, 2021

