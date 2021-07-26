Man, 69, dies in Chesterfield Township house fire

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 69-year-old man has died in a fire at his Chesterfield Township home Monday morning.

Chesterfield Township police say authorities were called to a house fire at 5:12 a.m. Monday in the 47000 block of Forbes Street, near Jefferson Avenue and Cotton Road. Neighbors reportedly smelled smoke and heard smoke detector alarms going off and promptly called 911.

First responders arrived at the home, which was full of smoke, and found the 69-year-old man unresponsive in the kitchen. Police say the home owner was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the kitchen area and caused minor damage. Officials currently believe the homeowner suffered from a medical issue that resulted in starting the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

