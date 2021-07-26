14 people shot, 2 killed in 7 shootings overnight in Detroit

Police investigate a July 25, 2021, shooting that injured seven people on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – Fourteen people were shot and two were killed overnight in seven separate shootings within a seven-hour span in Detroit, police said.

Asbury Park and McNichols Road

The first shooting happened between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Asbury Park and West McNichols Road on Detroit’s west side.

Police said seven people were shot when someone opened fire into a crowd of at least 100 people attending a candlelight vigil.

A man pulled up to the vigil in a lime green Chevrolet Camaro and started shooting, officials said. The Camaro might have been struck when someone in the crowd returned fire, investigators believe.

Six people were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital and one victim showed up at a nearby hospital on their own, according to authorities.

Five people are listed in serious condition, and one is in critical condition, police said.

Detroit police are also searching for a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was seen fleeing the area at a high speed.

Chopin Street

Another shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Chopin Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot. He was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officials believe it happened at a bar.

Longacre Street

The scene of a July 26, 2021, shooting on Longacre Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

A non-fatal shooting happened at midnight in the 6800 block of Longacre Street on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

Police said an argument between a group of people let to shots being fired.

A 20-year-old woman heard gunshots, felt pain and realized she had been struck, officials said.

Westwood Street

A shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Westwood Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said someone knocked on the door of a home in the area, and when a 28-year-old man opened the door, the person outside shot him.

Officials said the 28-year-old is in critical conditions.

Authorities aren’t sure if the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Nottingham Road

Two people were injured around 1:10 a.m. in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Nottingham Road, according to authorities.

Police said two men, ages 23 and 22, were sitting in their cars when another car rolled up. Someone from that third car started firing shots, and both men were struck, authorities said.

Officials said the two men are listed in critical condition.

Clarendon Street

Officials at the scene of a July 26, 2021, fatal shooting on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

A man was killed early Monday morning in a shooting on the city’s west side, authorities said.

Police said shots were fired around 3:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of North Clarendon Street.

A man believed to be in his mid-20s to mid-30s was struck by gunfire, according to officials. He was pronounced dead when medical officials got to the scene.

No additional information about this shooting has been revealed.

Clairmount Avenue

A man was shot around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Clairmount Avenue on Detroit’s west side, police said.

A 44-year-old man told officials he was sitting on the porch when a car passed by and fired shots. He said he felt pain and realized he had been shot, according to officials.

He is stable at the hospital.